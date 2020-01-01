Orlando Pirates must not make the same mistakes against Kaizer Chiefs - Zinnbauer

The Buccaneers coach has expressed his disappointment following their defeat to the Clever Boys

coach Josef Zinnbauer has lamented their Nedbank Cup exit at the hands of who defeated them at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The German manager saw his men suffer their first defeat since taking over at the Houghton-based club in December but complimented his men for their gallant fight.

Pirates came back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in extra time, but former Orlando Pirates striker Gift Motupa netted a late equalizer to force the game into penalties and the Soweto giants succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the shootout.

"Ja I'm not happy, we're not in the cup now, we have a big chance, compliment to the team they came back against Wits, it's not a small team, it's a big team and when you come back, we conceded two goals and then you come back and then you go in front, normally you have to win," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"But it is the same as what I said for the last six weeks, we need time for work, the mood is good.

"We're fighting, top game for the supporters, we opened the game but normally you can't lose this game."

Moreover, the 49-year-old tactician heaped praise on their supporters whilst expressing that he is looking forward to the Soweto derby against at the end of this month.

"Thanks for the support, this was great, we now have an away game and then we come back and then we have a big game and then I hope the supporters come but I think it's Kaizer Chiefs, it's sold out and I hope we make in the league, not the same mistakes we made today," he added.

"But I think we'll have a new option, other players will come back and then we hope it makes us better."

Meanwhile, Pirates will look to keep their six-match Premier Soccer League ( ) winning run intact when they face Black away from home next weekend.

The 2018/19 PSL runners-up will also look to close the gap on Amakhosi who lead them with nine points from 19 games.