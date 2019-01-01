Orlando Pirates will end trophy drought in this MTN8 Cup - Lekoelea

The former Buccaneers fan favourite has backed the club to reach the next stage of the MTN8 competition

Former midfielder Steve Lekoelea has urged the Buccaneers to do better in their upcoming MTN8 quarter-final match against on Saturday evening.

The former Ghost fan favourite stated Pirates need to bounce back from their two-match losing streak in all competitions.

With the Soweto giants looking to end their trophy drought after finishing as runners-up on two separate occasions in the Premier Soccer League ( ), Lekoelea has pinned his hopes on the MTN8 trophy.

“It will be a tough game but I think Pirates is a big team, they know sometimes they won’t win everything. They will perform against Highlands Park and reach the next stage,” Lekoelea told Goal.

“I can assure you the match will not be a walk in the park because I know coach Owen Da Gama doesn’t want to lose easily. It is more interesting because they are playing against a big team like Pirates,” he added.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic’s men lost 1-0 to Green Eagles in the Caf last weekend before suffering a 3-0 defeat to SuperSport United in their midweek PSL match, and the legend demands an improved showing this weekend.

“They are a big team and Pirates have to show they want to win trophies this season. They are aware of what they must do on Saturday,” continued the former midfielder.

“The games against Eagles and SuperSport are now like water under the bridge. The coaches will definitely tell them that this is a new ball game.

“It’s motivating now because they are playing for a trophy and it’s about more than four years without winning a trophy – I am confident they will start with this one,” he expressed.

Moreover, the former Bafana Bafana star added playing in front of their home supporters will give the Soweto giants the edge against the Lions of the North.

“I think they must forget about SuperSport, it was a big loss I must admit, but they cannot dwell on the past,” stated the 40-year-old.

“There is an opportunity to start afresh and win for the supporters. I am sure they don’t want to lose two matches in a row.

“My advice is to focus on the game and try to improve on their weaknesses. Playing at Orlando Stadium is not easy for any team that visits, and they should aim to maintain that run. To add on to that, they must give the supporters something to smile about and not disappoint them,” he concluded.