Orlando Pirates must issue public apology to fans and TS Galaxy - Sukazi

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi strongly believes Orlando Pirates should be found guilty of the stadium incident involving his club.



Sukazi was allegedly denied entry to Orlando Stadium ahead of a PSL encounter between Galaxy and Pirates on December 11.



This led to a fight between Sukazi, his club’s officials and Pirates security personnel including media officer Thandi Merafe, who allegedly slapped her Galaxy's Minenhle Mkhize.



On Wednesday night, the PSL announced that Pirates had pleaded not guilty to the charges over the stadium incident and that the case was then postponed to February 15.



Sukazi, who is a lawyer by profession, feels the Soweto giants should own up to the incident and issue a public apology.



“We are monitoring the situation with keen interest,” Sukazi told SunSport.



“If Pirates are found guilty, they should lead by example, show leadership, and own up to their conduct. They must issue a public apology to the fans and TS Galaxy.



“It is a terrible incident, and we look to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Pirates as the smaller teams. We did not expect them to behave in that manner," he added.



The former football agent also insisted that he would be consoled “if they are found guilty and charged for what they did."



The matter was postponed to February 15 as one of the key witnesses, Merafe is currently on a Caf assignment at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Afcon tournament will come to an end on February 6.