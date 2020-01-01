Orlando Pirates must carry on where they left off against Kaizer Chiefs – Motale

The retired Buccaneers skipper is confident Zinnbauer’s troops can bounce back from the loss to Amakhosi

Although he admits will not be an easy assignment on Saturday evening, former skipper Edward Motale wants his former side to keep it tight at the back and ensure they beat the Durban-based side.

‘Magents’ believes the 208/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) runners-up were just unfortunate against in the Soweto derby last weekend, a game he believes was between Pirates and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Having created a number of chances but denied by the international, Motale urges coach Josef Zinnbauer’s side to continue where they left off when they visit Steve Komphela’s men.

“They must just take the game to Arrows and push for a win. They played very well against Chiefs, they created about 14 chances but they were denied by Akpeyi,” Motale told Goal.

“You can say it was Pirates versus Akpeyi. If they continue with their performance, I believe they can make things happen. The only thing they must do is to work hard at the back because they conceded from a goal of which I think they just gave it away.

“Keeping it tight will give them an advantage, Chiefs must thank their keeper because if it wasn’t for Akpeyi, we would be talking a different language now.

“Remember Arrows is not an easy team to play against. They’ve got good players such as [Knox] Mutizwa, [Ronald] Lamola and playing Pirates will motivate them. They always do well against Pirates and will want to prove a point because everybody wants a contract in Johannesburg.”

On the PSL title chances, the 1996 winner with Bafana Bafana wants the Ghost to go all out for the title next season, saying it’s between Chiefs and the reigning PSL champions, .

“Pirates are in the race but not in the fight for the title. If you look at our matches, Chiefs and Sundowns have a good chance because we will need to see the top two losing their games and then Pirates can have a chance to win this thing,” he added.

“It is something very difficult because if you look at Chiefs, they don’t have difficult matches except the ones against and Sundowns. I can say the other games are going to be easy for them to collect maximum points from.

“I also liked the fact that Pirates players said they are not gunning for the league title but to finish in a decent position. It makes sense because they come from the bottom and they managed to put more effort and now find themselves in the top three.

“I think they can’t focus on winning the league but fight to qualify for the Caf and that will be a massive achievement in my view.

“It will take luck and magic for them to win this title. It’s a very wise decision to say let’s focus to fight for the title next season."

On whether the players will be affected by the departure of assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena who has since joined , the 53-year-old legend shares his views.

"No, I don't think so because these are adults and professional players. I think the players know there's always moves in football, some moves can leave you shocked but I think this one was proper and peaceful," continued Motale.

"For the fact that the boys played and won eight games without Rhulani means a lot. I listened to his interview, Rhulani is still talking highly about Pirates.

"I wish him all the best at Chippa. He has learned a lot at Pirates and I just believe he will implement everything and learn from his past mistakes.

"People said Pirates was bigger than him and I think he has a great opportunity to learn now but not to prove a point to anyone but just do his best."