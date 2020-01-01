Orlando Pirates must beat Kaizer Chiefs to narrow PSL gap – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Soweto derby between Amakhosi and the Buccaneers

coach Pitso Mosimane hopes can beat in the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon to ensure the Premier League ( ) log leaders don’t stretch their lead.

The Brazilians coach says it will be okay for the Buccaneers to win because his side can still overtake them using their games in hand so that they can later turn their focus on catching up with Amakhosi.

On the other hand, Mosimane also hopes to see who will emerge as victorious when German managers Ernst Middednorp and Josef Zinnbauer meet for the first time.

“You don’t want Chiefs to extend their lead to seven points,” Mosimane told the media.

"I think we should look at what makes the league interesting and exciting. It’s okay if Pirates win because we will have two games in hand over them, and that gives us hope that we can overtake them and shift our focus to Chiefs.

“We don’t want Chiefs to run away with it. If we don’t drop the ball, we can catch them, but we don’t wish them to win on Saturday.

"Results elsewhere must go in our favour for us to be able to overtake them, hopefully, it will start this week.”

Pirates have been in fine form since the 49-year-old’s arrival in December last year and some believe they are favourites to clinch the three points at FNB Stadium.

“It’s the battle of the Germans. I can’t wait to see who is the smartest between the two,” he added.

"There is no friendship here, it’s derby time. Nothing will be decided this week."

Sundowns returned to the second spot after their win over Bloemfontein last week and have 41 points but the third-placed Pirates could overtake the PSL champions with a win.

On the part of Amakhosi, they lead with 45 points at the summit, but having lost their two previous games in all competitions, Middendorp may chase his third win over their fierce rivals this season across all competitions.