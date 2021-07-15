Musonda: 'Does not matter where you play as long as you get the money' - Ex-Orlando Pirates striker

The bulky player is unlikely to rejoin Leopards, who are set to campaign in the National First Division in the 2021/22 season

Former Orlando Pirates striker Mwape Musonda has made it known he will only consider a big-money deal after returning to South Africa.

The Zambia international is currently training with his former club, Black Leopards after his contract with United Arab Emirates side Hatta came to an end.

Musonda joined Hatta from Leopards prior to the start of the 2020/21 season and he is now searching for a new club.

“The financial aspect is one of the main priorities right now, we play for money that is what all we want,” Musonda told Daily Sun.

“There’s life after football. You need to make sure that you are secured and don’t come back and have to ask for a cold drink from people.

“It’s shameful. To avoid that, I think you need to make sure that you go for the money. It does not matter where you’re playing, as long as you get the money.”

Musonda was on Kaizer Chiefs' radar towards the end of the 2018/19 season after he scooped the PSL Golden Boot award, but Leopards managed to retain his services.

The 30-year-old indicated that he is open to listening to offers from clubs that are interested in his services in the current PSL transfer window.

“My wife is from here. I came to see my wife, while I am open to listening to offers if anyone is interested in signing me," he said.

"But If I do not get any worthy offers, I will go back overseas to secure my future.”

Musonda scored just one goal in 12 competitive appearances for Hatta, who were relegated from the Arabian Gulf League at the end of the 2020/21 season, but he does not consider himself as someone who failed.

“I think I struggled a bit. But by the time I had adjusted and started to get my form, the team was already under pressure. We were bottom of the log, and they brought in another coach," he insisted.

“I had to leave because the new coach came with his own players. I then went to Saudi Arabia on loan [where he played in the second division for Al-Sahel FC] and the mandate was to save them from relegation, and we managed to do that.

“I would not say I failed there because I achieved what I was asked to do, which was to save the team from being relegated.”

It remains to be seen whether Chiefs will renew their interest in Musonda, who has been linked with AmaZulu FC in recent weeks.