Orlando Pirates’ MTN8 win forces Mamelodi Sundowns technical team reshuffle

Mamelodi Sundowns have made changes to their coaching department in response to the MTN8 semi-finals, second-leg 3-0 thumping by Orlando Pirates.

Major shake-up at Masandawana

Mokwena now head coach, Mngqithi demoted, Komphela promoted

Changes in response to recent form

WHAT HAPPENED? Rhulani Mokwena has been announced as Sundowns head coach as the club dismantled the co-coaching setup that has been in existence since September 2020 when Pitso Mosimane left the club. Manqoba Mngqithi who was Mokwena’s co-coach has been demoted to senior coach, a position previously held by Steve Komphela who has now been promoted to the first team coach role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The shake-up at Sundowns is in response to what the club said are "poor performances." Masandawana were eliminated from the MTN8 last weekend after losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals. Mokwena will have huge responsibilities on his shoulders leading Masandawana and it is to be seen if they will maintain domestic dominance and also win the Caf Champions League. It is also to be seen if Mngqithi’s demotion will not disturb harmony within the technical team.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Mamelodi Sundowns announced today the restructuring of its technical team and the changes in the responsibilities and employment positions of its coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela,” the club said in a statement. “These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lacklustre performances are contrary to this objective. Rhulani Mokwena will take over the responsibility of head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela will be promoted to become the first-team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi will be the senior coach which is the position previously occupied by Steve Komphela. The goalkeeper coach, Wendell Robinson will stay in his current position. These changes are with immediate effect.”

DID YOU KNOW? This is Mokwena's third time as head coach of a PSL club after being in that role at Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and then now Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND MOKWENA? Mokwena leads Sundowns for the first time when they visit Maritzburg United for Tuesday's Premier Soccer League assignment.