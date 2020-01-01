Orlando Pirates' MTN8 celebrations on hold, Chippa United staring us in the face - Davids

The Buccaneers switch attention to league business after ending a lengthy trophyless period with their MTN8 final triumph

assistant coach Fadlu Davids has emphasised that they have to “quickly” suspend MTN8 celebrations and fully focus on Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) confrontation against at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates are in high spirits after edging Bloemfontein 2-1 last Saturday to lift the MTN8 trophy, their first piece of silverware since clinching the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

“Of course coming from a fantastic MTN8 victory, lifting the Cup, we are really proud of our players,” Davids told Pirates media.

More teams

“I thank our supporters for being behind us. But quickly we have to put the celebrations on hold because the next target is already staring us in the face. That next target is the league and it starts with Chippa United at Orlando Stadium.”

Currently placed sixth on the PSL standings seven points behind leaders , a win for Pirates could see them climb as high as third if FC lose to Celtic on the same evening.

The Buccaneers face a Chippa United side which is struggling for form and sitting fourth from bottom, four points ahead of basement side .

While Pirates are fresh from tasting cup success, they are however keen to recover from dropping four points in their last two matches which ended in draws against Baroka and .

“Our last league match against Cape Town City we did not get what we deserved for all our chances, for our dominance,” Davids said.

“Not getting the result that we wanted but still coming back home with a 2-2 draw. So we now know that the Chippa United game is a match when we can rectify that, converting our chances is the main key focus for us to be able to collect the three points.”

Article continues below

Pirates’ last four games across all competitions have also seen them coming from behind to avoid defeat.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a match this season and the last time they tasted league defeat was during the PSL bio-bubble in August when they lost to Cape Town City.

In all competitions, they have gone for 13 consecutive matches undefeated.