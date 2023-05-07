Orlando Pirates mourn the death of Mamelodi Sundowns official Shakoane

Orlando Pirates and the PSL are mourning the death of Mamelodi Sundowns' supporters' mobilization manager Alex Shakoane.

Shakoane's death has been confirmed

A Sundowns employee since the 70s

PSL shared their condolences

WHAT HAPPENED?: Rumours of the veteran football administrator's death had emerged on Sunday afternoon.

It was said that Shakoane had passed away after suffering a stroke and Sundowns have since confirmed his death.

Pirates and the PSL issued the following statements regarding the man nicknamed Mr. Goldfingers.

PIRATES STATEMENT: "Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Alex "Mr. Goldfingers" Shakoane," a club statement read.

"On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Shakoane family. Rest In Peace."

PSL STATEMENT: "The PSL is saddened by the passing of Alex Shakoane. We extend our deepest condolences to the Shakoane family, Masandawana and the football family at large," a statement read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mr. Gold Fingers was a loyal servant of football in Mamelodi, Tshwane and he was involved in Sundowns from its formative years in the 1970s.

Shakoane served as Masandawana's communications manager at some point before being appointed the club's supporters' mobilization manager.

Sundowns are expected to provide details regarding the memorial and funeral service.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND PIRATES?: Masandawana are scheduled to take on Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League game on Saturday.

Pirates, on the other hand, will face off with Sekhukhune United in a PSL clash on Saturday.