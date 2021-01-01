Orlando Pirates’ most important competition is the PSL - Davids

After clinching the MTN8 Cup, the Buccaneers are now chasing glory on three fronts and their coach reveals their top priority

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids says they are placing more importance on their Premier Soccer League campaign than any other competition.

The Soweto giants are fourth on the PSL standings as they entertain some faint chances of lifting the league title.

They have also qualified for the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals and are in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

With chances of claiming silverware in three more competitions to add on to their MTN8 triumph, Davids picks where their focus is placed most as they prepare to host Bloemfontein Celtic in Tuesday’s league match.

“We are fighting in three competitions but the league is the most important,” Davids told Pirates media.

“The most important game is the next one, and that is against Celtic. We are fully prepared to take this confidence which we’ve got in our recent form, and continue with it, build momentum to be able to get results in the league.”

Pirates have already played Celtic twice this season.

They first beat Siwelele 1-0 in a league match away at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, before overpowering the Free State side 2-1 to win the MTN8 trophy in December.

“Celtic is a team we’re familiar with, it will be the third time we play them [this season],” said Davids.

“And it will be a third structure that we will play against. When we played them the first time, the three (man) defensive line was very organised. In the Cup final [MTN8] we played the 4-2-3-1, and now they’ve changed to 4-3-3, so they are a very tricky opponent that we have to be wary of.”

Article continues below

While Pirates are fourth on the PSL standings, they are facing a team which is placed 11th on the log.

Celtic arrive in Gauteng without suspended right-back Tshepo Rikhotso and midfielder Thato Lingwati who has been a regular for John Maduka’s side.

Siwelele go into this match on the backdrop of failing to win their last two league games which were a 1-1 draw against Chippa United and a 1-0 loss away at TS Galaxy.