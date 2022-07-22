The former Baroka midfielder is happy with his progress and promises to work harder after his debut season with Bucs

Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele has revealed he apologised to South Africa coach Hugo Broos after refusing to honour a call-up to play Ethiopia.

The 22-year-old had been in impressive form for Bucs, and Broos opted to include him in the back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in October 2021.

However, the youngster refused the invitation but it did not affect the team much since Bafana Bafana won 3-1 away before claiming a 1-0 victory at home.

The midfielder rued his decision but has insisted he has learned from the mistakes made.

"That is a stage that I had to go through as a footballer in order for me to grow," Mosele told the media.

"I went to the coach [Broos] to apologise and I also apologised to my club. The club and the national team all sat down and talked about it. It was just a phase that I was going through, but I learned the hard way.

"I'm not proud of how things happened. I have had my personal problems and people talk.

"You can't stop them from talking. But I was going through something personal and I’m still sorry about how everything happened."

The former Baroka player insists the Belgian tactician is a top coach and has always given youngsters an opportunity.

"Broos trusts us. He sees my play. He is a very good coach to work under because he trusts his players and doesn’t pay attention to age or things like that," Mosele continued.

"He encourages us to perform, he’s a top coach and I’m not just saying this because he picks me. He’s a top coach, who would have thought I would play for Bafana at the age of 22?

"There are other young players like [Evidence] Makgopa and [Athenkosi] Mcaba. He really trusts us."

Last season, Mosele played 19 Premier Soccer League matches for Pirates and scored three goals as well as contributed one assist.

"It was difficult and I didn’t believe I would play those games. Many people didn’t believe in me, even at home, but players who played before me kept encouraging me to be myself without pressure," he said when asked how he rated his performances.

"So, I told myself that I would work hard. I’m happy with my season."