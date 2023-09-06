Orlando Pirates' Mosele not in a hurry for Bafana duties - 'If I work hard a call-up will come'

Seth Willis
Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele is adamant consistency at Chippa United will win him a place in Bafana squad.

  • Mosele has three caps
  • Not in squad to play Namibia & Congo DR
  • Midfielder reveals target

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosele was not included in the current Bafana Bafana squad that is shaping up for international friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, the on-loan Chippa United player is not too bothered and is currently aiming at helping the Chilli Boys achieve their targets.

WHAT HE SAID: "If I work hard a call-up will come. That’s why I’m saying I’m working hard for my team, [and] the national team call-up will come," the 23-year-old told iDiski Times.

"I'd really be happy to see Chippa in the top 8 and not fighting relegation because they are usually fighting relegation, you see. So it would be great when I leave to know I’ve helped the team get to the top eight.

"Personally, I just want to work for the team and any personal achievements will follow after that because the team always comes first."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosele last featured for the national team in September last year before injuries limited his progress.

Pirates then opted to send him to Chippa United on a season-long loan to ensure he gets enough playing time.

This season, the 23-year-old has made four Premier Soccer League appearances, scoring a goal in the process.

WHAT NEXT: If Mosele can maintain his consistency for Chippa United, then he may be able to force himself into the reckoning for Broos' squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

