More Orlando Pirates positives than negatives from Cape Town City draw

The Soweto team had the better of the game against City, but found their keeper in inspired form, and also hit the woodwork twice

Despite only earning a point from their league encounter with at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon, there were several positives for to take.

Firstly, Bucs showed good character to twice come from a goal down and to end up with a 2-2 draw, thanks to a brace from Vincent Pule.

And based on the balance of play, the Sea Robbers arguably deserved victory and not just a share of the spoils.

More teams

For starters, the Soweto side dominated goalscoring chances, with 20 against the nine City had.

The Citizens didn't really threaten the Pirates goal much in truth, and it took two fantastic strikes, somewhat against the run of play, for them to score.

The Buccaneers meanwhile showed plenty of pace and purpose and were able to cut open the opposition's defence regularly. There was a fluency, and understanding between the players and a cutting edge to their game which should bode well for the future.

There was some especially lovely combination play between Pule, Deon Hotto and Zakhele Lepasa in particular.

Lepasa probably should have had a goal of his own with the chances that came his way. But with that said, he was often involved in Bucs' build-up play and threaded some excellent passes for teammates.

One such pass led to a second-minute chance for Hotto, which really should have been taken. Hotto though was involved in both of Pirates' goals - for the first one it was his shot which was parried into the path of Pule for an easy tap in, and for the second, a clever back-heel led directly to the final goal of the game, also from Pule.

And so while the Pirates technical team will be hoping for and expecting more goals from the likes of Hotto and Lepasa, both players had good games and were influential throughout their time on the pitch.

There was also an element of bad luck for Bucs on Saturday in the Winelands. For one thing, Cape Town City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh made brilliant saves.

Article continues below

Additionally, the visitors twice hit the woodwork, through Terrence Dzvukamanja and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

There were a couple of issues though which may be of concern to Pirates coaches.

For the first goal from City, Craig Martin was given loads of time to pick his cross into Mduduzi Mdantsane, who was also not tightly marked in the box as he had time to turn and pick his spot.



The second goal from City, shortly after half time, saw Abbubaker Mobara firing in a rocket of a shot from close to 40-yards out. Although the ball swerved through the air, it could be argued that goalkeeper Richard Ofori should have saved it. That might be a bit harsh though - it was a special strike.



In summary, with an improved finishing touch and a little bit of luck, Pirates could have won this game and can certainly take a fair amount of confidence ahead of next week’s MTN8 final against Bloemfontein .