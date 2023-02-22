Orlando Pirates more dynamic with ‘brave & charismatic’ Chaine in goal - Mhlongo

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo has praised Sipho Chaine for making the Buccaneers’ more dynamic with his bravery on the ball.

Mhlongo lauded Chaine for showing great charisma

The goalkeeper was praised for his ball-playing ability

26-year-old does not shy away from taking short passes

WHAT HAPPENED? Mhlongo, who played for Pirates between 2011 and 2017, revealed his delight at the charisma displayed by Chaine in goal for the Soweto giants since he was roped into the first XI this season.

Chaine has been lauded and criticised in equal measure for his tendency to play out from the back as coach Jose Riveiro continues implementing a possession-based approach to the game.

The 26-year-old is never afraid to take short passes even when fans call for him to hit it long, and Mhlongo feels that charisma and bravery on the ball are what have been missing from Pirates goalkeepers.

Chaine joined Pirates from Chippa United last September to provide competition to Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, and with the former injured and the latter out of form, he was thrown into the fray for their PSL clash against Cape Town City on January 7.

The goalkeeper grabbed his opportunity with both hands and has been a mainstay since, conceding five goals in seven matches while keeping two clean sheets.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He brings different dynamics around the squad, a very young, exciting goalkeeper, very charismatic,” Mhlongo told FARPost.

“I love his energy, and I love his composure; it is very rare for a young goalkeeper to step into those shoes, given the issues of the Orlando Pirates goalkeeping department.

“So, for him to come in, especially against [Mamelodi] Sundowns. Most goalkeepers at Pirates tend to shy away a bit once the fans start booing or shouting, more especially when the team is trailing, and in teams of build-up play getting curated in terms of kicking the ball forward and all of that.

“But with Sipho, one thing I love about him is he is brave, gives Pirates a good dimension in terms of build-up play. They are comfortable, and technicality is there as well. So, I’m impressed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro showed how highly he rates the former Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper when he defended him and stuck with his approach even after one of his attempts to play out from the back led to an early goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in a game the Bucs lost 1-0.

The Buccaneers have been rivaling Sundowns as the side with the most possession in the PSL this season, their average of 56 percent only bettered by the Brazilians, who hover around the 60 percent mark, and Chaine is central to this.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates will have to be on the lookout on Saturday to avoid playing into arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs’ hands in the Soweto derby as they seek to avoid losing a fifth straight game against the Glamour Boys.