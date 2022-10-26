Orlando Pirates’ Monyane: Why I avoided Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Orlando Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane says he steered clear of Rhulani Mokwena for fear of being distracted ahead of the Soweto Derby.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates recently met the Tshwane giants over two legs in the MTN8 semi-finals, giving Monyane and Mokwena an opportunity to meet again. The two have a history together as the Mamelodi Sundowns coach promoted the defender to the Buccaneers first team from the reserve side. But Monyane felt a direct encounter with his former coach was not a good idea especially as Pirates head into the Soweto Derby against traditional foes Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He [Mokwena] promoted me with coach 'Micho' [Milutin Sredojevic]. And I remember in the first leg of the Sundowns game he tried to talk to me but I didn’t want him to get into my head,” said Monyane as per Times Live. “You know the mind games in football and that’s how you block them out. There will be more than 90,000 fans as we are going to the Soweto Derby and you need to know how are you going to handle that pressure. It’s quite important that sometimes you block out the negativity and keep the positivity going because in football things can change just like that.”

“I acknowledge and I’m grateful [to him], but at the end of the day all that should be settled on the field of play. I should be getting those consistent performances because I believe that’s what makes a top footballer. I believe I’m in a good state and space and I’m ready to serve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Monyane has established himself as Pirates’ first-choice right-back ahead of Bandile Shandu who enjoyed more game time last season. The 22-year-old defender never featured in any match last season but is now a regular.

WHAT NEXT FOR MONYANE? Pirates now prepare to face Chiefs on Saturday and Monyane is expected to start. Despite Shandu battling fitness issues, the former South Africa youth international is almost sure to be in the line-up.