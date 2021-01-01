Orlando Pirates' Monyane 'not stressing' about limited game time

The 20-year-old has managed just five appearances across all competitions this season as he struggles to cement a place in at the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates utility player Thabiso Monyane says he has adjusted playing as a defender but is not too worried about his lack of playing time as he banks on his versatility to finally claim a regular spot in coach Josef Zinnbauer’s side.

Monyane broke into the Pirates first team as a striker, before former coach Milutin Sredojevic switched him into a right-back.

In the five Pirates matches he has featured in this season, he has started just one game as Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Wayde Jooste have been exchanged as right-backs by Zinnbauer.

Now with Abel Mabaso having returned from a long-term injury, Monyane faces further competition to play but the 20-year-old is not worrying himself as he hopes being a utility player can help him become a regular.

“I am not stressing that I am not playing that much this season. I will keep my head high and continue working hard. It’s all about being mentally fit and strong… I am that person who always takes the positives out of every situation,’’ said Monyane as per Sowetan Live.

“I have adjusted quite well to playing as a defender. I have learnt how to operate as a modern full-back. My versatility is something I consider a weapon… it is always good to play different positions.

“I know what I am capable of as a footballer. I scored the goal [against Golden Arrows for SA Under-23 last weekend] from the back, that should tell that I am effective even as a defender. I definitely believe my versatility will enhance my chances to go to the Olympics. But I know I must balance that with hard work.’’

Interestingly, while Monyane is banking on his versatility to finally turn himself into a regular player in the team, Zinnbauer did not consider him as an attacking option in recent weeks.

Pirates were hit by injuries up front, leaving the coach to play midfielders like Linda Mntambo, Deon Hotto and sometimes Azola Tshobeni as number nines.

But after enjoying some game time for the South Africa Under-23s at the weekend, Monyane could now be hoping to translate that into regular starts for the Buccaneers who resume business with a trip to Al Ahli Bengahi for Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup Group A match.