Orlando Pirates' Monyane blocking out negativity ahead of Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates full-back Thabiso Monyane has revealed his approach ahead of the Soweto Derby encounter against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Monyane looks set to make his Soweto Derby debut

Aware of the pressure that comes with playing Chiefs

A sold-out crowd at FNB stadium welcomes players

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old, who has become a regular fixture in the Bucs team this term, is expected to make his maiden appearance in the iconic fixture which is set to take place at FNB Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd.

Pirates are coming into this Premier Soccer League game in good form having stretched their unbeaten run to four competitive matches when they thrashed Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in an MTN8 clash over the weekend.

Monyane indicated that the mood in the Bucs camp is positive and that he will block out negativity as playing in the Soweto Derby comes with huge pressure.

WHAT DID MONYANE SAY? “The lads are in a positive spirit and the mood in the camp is quite positive. I feel good and I’m in a good place for my first Soweto derby," Monyane told the media.

“Yes, it is a very big game and I’m looking forward to it. I’m really hungry and I don’t want to be overconfident and I just want to be level-headed and do what the coach tells me to do and what the game requires me to do.

“You know the mind games in football and that’s how you block them out. There will be more than 90,000 fans as we are going to the Soweto Derby and you need to know how are you going to handle that pressure.

“It’s quite important that sometimes you block out the negativity and keep the positivity going because in football things can change just like that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current season has seen Monyane rise and establish himself as the Buccaneers' first-choice right-back or right wing-back - dethroning Bandile Shandu in the process.

The former South Africa youth international has grabbed two assists from seven matches across all competitions under coach Jose Riveiro.

There are some who have called for Monyane, who has featured in several Soweto Derby matches against Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge, to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR MONYANE AND PIRATES? The pacey full-back and his Pirates teammates have been afforded a week to prepare for their eagerly-anticipated match against Chiefs.

The Buccaneers will be hoping to continue their good form when they face an Amakhosi side winless in their last three competitive games.