Orlando Pirates' Mokwena should trust himself - Ex-Chippa United coach Larsen

The pressure is mounting on the Bucs tactician and he has since been advised by the former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach

Former head coach Clinton Larsen has revealed what caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena told him before he was fired by the Chilli Boys.

Larsen is currently jobless having been dismissed by Chippa club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi after the team failed to win its first five Premier Soccer League ( ) matches of the current season.

His sacking came a few days after the Chilli Boys were defeated 2-1 by Pirates and Larsen has now disclosed what Mokwena told him after the match.

“It's not easy. I remember when we last played [before I got sacked] when they beat us," Larsen told Daily Sun.

"Rhulani’s words to me were ‘hang in there’ because Chippa were struggling and Pirates were also struggling at the time."

The win over Chippa remains the 34-year-old Mokwena's only victory in seven matches across all competitions since he replaced Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic two months ago.

“I said to him, ‘you hang in there too’ because I knew it was not going to be easy," he added.

“I was in a similar position when I was in his age when I started at Bloemfontein . Fadlu Davids (Mokwena’s assistant) was the same age when he started at ."

Larsen, who guided to the 2012 Telkom Knockout Cup, urged the promising coach to trust in himself and his work.

“As a coach, you don’t ever doubt that you are not good enough to do it,” revealed Larsen who won the league title with Pirates during his playing days," he explained.

“That will be the beginning of the end for you if you start to doubt yourself as a coach. You’ve got to fully believe and back yourself and things will turn around.”

Pirates are set to take on Stellenbosch FC in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.