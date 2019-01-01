Orlando Pirates: Mokwena reveals Bidvest Wits concerns

The Buccaneers coach is aware of the potential danger his team face in Durban on Saturday

coach Rhulani Mokwena is wary of the threat posed by ahead of the two sides' clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will be up against a Wits side who have been in fine form in recent weeks, and will be keen to notch a third consecutive league win.

What could further complicate Pirates’ assignment is the fact that Wits are a wounded side, eager to recover from losing to Young Buffaloes of Eswatini in a Caf Confederation Cup match last weekend.

Mokwena has pointed out Wits’ strength in defence and midfield as the biggest obstacles they have to deal with.

“Wits is another difficult one‚” said Mokwena, as per Times Live. “They are very difficult and a well-coached team‚ with a very experienced team that knows how to win.

"With a very strong defence‚ you’re forced to work very hard to be able to get through the Wits defence. Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo] is strong‚ he’s a Bafana international.

"With a very strong midfield of [Thabang] Monare‚ they have quality in the midfield, and you’ve got to deal with wing play and sort out the two that go on the sides on the wide channel.

"We’ll see‚ we will analyse their last couple of games and check our [last] game [against Chippa] together with the technical team.”

Wits are third on the log standings despite playing a game fewer than leaders , who are a point better off. Pirates trail them by a point, and find themselves down in seventh.

Mokwena and his men will arrive at Moses Mabhida, fresh from a 2-1 league win over last weekend.