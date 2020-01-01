Orlando Pirates' Mokwena regrets ‘thuggish behaviour’ comment after Kaizer Chiefs clash

The young tactician has reflected on an incident which saw him slam Amakhosi players and coach Middendorp

Former caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena has admitted he allowed his emotions to get the better of him after the clash with .

The 35-year-old tactician criticized Chiefs players following the Buccaneers' 3-2 defeat to their arch-rivals in an enthralling match last November.

There was a big scuffle towards the end of the match and Amakhosi defender Erick Mathoho was sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Pirates defender Abel Mabaso.

This angered Mokwena, who slammed his Chiefs counterpart Middendorp and his players during his post-match reaction.

The former assistant coach has since reflected on the incident when speaking on Marawa TV.

“There is power in emotional intelligence or in being able to keep your cool in the public domain,” Mokwena said.

“For example, in the game against Chiefs where we lost 3-2 to a penalty that shouldn’t have been a penalty."

It was Pirates' second successive defeat against Chiefs this season under Mokwena, who regrets how he reacted after the titanic encounter

"The [Willard] Katsande tackle, I termed that thuggish behaviour and I will never live that down. It is a moment I look back at and laugh and say 'Is that me?'," he questioned.

“These are some of the moments you look back on and say they could have handled it better … with a bit more emotional control.”

Mokwena was relieved of his duties as interim head coach in the following month with the Buccaneers inconsistent in the league.

The former Sundowns academy coach was replaced by experienced German coach Josef Zinnbauer and he was reappointed Pirates assistant coach.

However, Mokwena went on study leave after Zinnbauer took over the Bucs coaching reins.

The Orlando-born mentor later resurfaced at as the new coach replacing Norman Mapeza last March.

He is on loan at the Chilli Boys from Pirates until the end of June 2020.