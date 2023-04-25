Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he is not frustrated by his team's tendency to miss chances in the South African top flight.

Pirates missed chances despite victory over Cape Town City

Riveiro explains why he is not frustrated

Bucs have scored 32 goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates have been on a good run across all competitions as the campaign reaches its final weeks.

They missed a host of chances in their last match against Cape Town City but still ended up winning 2-1.

Riveiro insists it is normal for the team not to put away all their chances before appreciating the improvement achieved by Bucs, especially on the attacking front.

WHAT HE SAID: "Frustration is not the word, I am not coming to the games thinking we are going to win 5-0 and if we are not at 5-0 at halftime I get frustrated. I know how difficult it is," Riveiro said as quoted by Sowetan.

"We played a good game against SuperSport United, but we only scored one penalty after 70 minutes. We played against Maritzburg [United] and suddenly [Monnapule] Saleng shoots from nowhere [against Cape Town City] and the ball is in the net.

"It is a complicated game and you have to control a lot of things to get a result. But I'm not frustrated because I know how much it takes.

"We have to work a lot to create one chance and to make sure that chance is not going to result in a transition immediately after we have it.

"I think that is one of the keys at this moment for us, probably the main change in the second part of the season. No, we have the capacity to play more in the half of the opponent, and if you do that your probability to score increases."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers are joint third top scorers in the PSL, having scored 32 goals in the 26 matches played.

They are currently on a five-match winning streak in the South African top tier. In the aforementioned number of matches, Bucs have scored 11 goals and conceded just two, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

It will be vital for them to continue scoring and winning matches if they are to qualify for Caf Champions League next season.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will play TS Galaxy in their next top-flight assignment this weekend.