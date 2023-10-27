Orlando Pirates miss chance to leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs as Polokwane City draw leaves Bucs near relegation zone

Orlando Pirates' woes in the PSL continued on Friday night as Polokwane City held them to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates hosted Polokwane City

It ended in a 1-1 draw

Another winless outing for Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED? Patrick Maswanganyi thrust Pirates ahead with six minutes to the half-time break and it looked good for the Soweto giants.

But as the hosts looked to be in control of the contest, Polokwane hit back through Given Mashikinya in the 72nd minute.

It was enough to spoil Pirates' evening as they were denied victory at home by Lehloholono Seema's side.

ALL EYES ON: The Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro went into the match with the spotlight on him as his side diced with relegation.

Riveiro continues to be mentioned among possible PSL casualties following the sacking of Shaun Bartlett by Cape Town Spurs and Molefi Ntseki losing his Kaizer Chiefs job.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result saw Pirates going for a third straight match without tasting victory in the PSL. and they missed a chance to leapfrog their main rivals, Kaizer Chiefs on the standings.

They got into Saturday's match under criticism from their fans for struggling to be consistent and they could not pacify their followers.

Friday's worsened pressure on Riveiro who has been struggling to appease Pirates fans following exit from the Caf Champions League as well as hovering just above the relegation zone.

Bucs are now placed 12th on the league standings - three points above the relegation zone. Their opponents Polokwane are now fourth on the table after avoiding defeat.

WHAT NEXT? Pirates will hope the draw will not sap away their confidence when they travel to the Mother City to take on Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday.

Victory for Pirates would settle the nerves amid the pressure they have been enduring in recent weeks.

On the other hand, Polokwane would want to build on Friday's draw by beating Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout next Friday.