Orlando Pirates' misfiring attack costs Soweto giants against 10-man Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates dropped points once again when they drew 0-0 with Richards Bay in a PSL encounter on Saturday night.

Pirates were let down by some poor finishing

The Soweto giants failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority

The Buccaneers extended their winless run to three games

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates dominated their match against Richards Bay from start to finish at Orlando Stadium, but they were let down by some poor finishing.

The Buccaneers were handed a numerical advantage when the Natal Rich Boys were reduced to 10 players as Siyanda Msani was sent off in first-half stoppage time. However, the hosts simply could not beat goalkeeper Salim Magoola.

The Uganda international made five saves throughout the game to ensure that the match ended in a 0-0 draw with Pirates extending their goal drought to three games across all competitions. The Soweto giants are also winless in their last three matches.

ALL EYES ON: Monnapule Saleng who was handed his first league start of the season and the quick attacker worked his socks off in an attempt to impress and cement his place in coach Jose Riveiro's side.

Saleng caught the eye with his delivery from set-pieces and wide areas while also forcing Magoola into a brilliant save. The former Swallows FC star will be hoping to have done enough to start Pirates' next game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates remained in fourth place on the league standings as they missed an opportunity to go level on points with second-placed Richards Bay with a win against the KwaZulu-Natal side. The Buccaneers do not look like a team that can mount a serious challenge for the league championship this season as they continue to drop points.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs are scheduled to take on AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium in another PSL match on Wednesday with the Soweto giants desperate for a victory.