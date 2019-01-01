Orlando Pirates: Milutin Sredojevic responds to departure links

The 49-year-old manager has responded to media reports linking him with a move away from the Buccaneers

coach Milutin Sredojevic has confirmed his allegiance to the Buccaneers following reports he was courted by Egyptian Premier League side .

The Serbian manager has responded to media reports suggesting he will leave the Soweto giants once he is told he is no longer wanted.

While the former national team didn't specifically mention the reported approach by the White Knights, he confirmed a number of clubs have enquired regarding his availability.

“There are a lot of teams that are interested in me from , Sudan, Zambia, , and other places but I am a soldier employed by Pirates,” Sredojevic told the media.

“I am loyal to my football father, [club chairman] Irvin Khoza. If anyone wants to talk to me they need to speak to him first. While I am here I will be loyal.

“I will always love any team that have given me a chance to coach.

“If I am moved from being the coach I will wear the supporters’ jersey and go sit with them in the stands."

Sredojevic joined Pirates two seasons ago and has been credited for transforming the club into Premier Soccer League ( ) contenders after struggling in the season before his arrival.

Under his management, the 1995 African champions finished as runners-up twice to and also reached the Telkom Knockout Cup final in the past term.

After leading his troops to a comfortable 3-1 win over Bloemfontein in their 2019/20 PSL opener at home, Sredojevic' will now focus on the Caf this weekend, where they face Zambia’s Green Eagles in the preliminary stage away from home.