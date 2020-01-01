Orlando Pirates midfielder Zungu steps up recovery ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Zinnbauer could be boosted by the return of Motshwari for the Amakhosi match while the former Stellenbosch man may also finally get to make his debut

midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu could be back in time for the Soweto Derby as he nears a return to full recovery.

According to the medical team, the left-footer has been undergoing rehabilitation on a Grade 2 groin strain since joining Pirates and will start cardio work before being cleared to join his teammates at the training grounds.

With Pirates not in action until their match against on February 29, Zungu has enough time to work on his fitness and be ready for 's biggest football match.

More teams

"Nkanyiso Zungu has been undergoing rehabilitation on his Grade 2 groin strain since signing on the final day of the transfer window and looks set to start cardio work with the strength and conditioning team as they prepare him to start full training," said Pirates in a statement.

Midfielder Ben Motshwari could also be back on the pitch against Amakhosi as the medical team expects him to rejoin his Pirates teammates.

"Ben Motshwari is recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered at the beginning of the month and is at the final phase of his rehabilitation. The 28-year-old is expected to start full training soon," said the club.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Abel Mabaso has been ruled out of action for the next two weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

"Abel Mabaso: The full extent of his injury has been revealed after he was forced off in the Nedbank Cup clash against . Mabaso has suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is expected to be out for up to two weeks."