Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch named PSL Footballer of the Season

The South Africa international won two accolades at the PSL awards ceremony which took place on Sunday night

The Premier Soccer League ( ) held its annual end of the season awards ceremony at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Pitso Mosimane, who guided to their second successive PSL title, was named Coach of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana walked away with the PSL Midfielder of the Season award, while his team-mate Ricardo Nascimento scooped the Defender of the Season accolade.

Thembinkosi Lorch, who played an important role in helping challenge for the PSL title and finish second behind Sundowns, won the main awards on the night.

The forward was named PSL Players' Player of the Season - beating Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Kekana to the accolade.

Lorch then scooped the prestigious Footballer of the Season award which is voted for by the 16 PSL coaches.

Black striker Mwape Musonda walked away with the PSL Top Goalscorer award after netting 16 league goals this season.

Full list of winners

Footballer of the Season:

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates) - R250 000

Players' Player of the Season:

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates) - R200 000

Coach of the Season:

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - R75 000

Young Player of the Season:

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United) - R50 000

Goalkeeper of the Season:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) - R50 000

Defender of the Season:

Ricardo Nascimento (Mamelodi Sundowns) - R50 000

Midfielder of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) - R50 000

Goal of the Season:

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates) - R50 000

Top Goal Scorer of the Season:

Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards) - R50 000

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Pieter Leeuwenburgh ( ) - R8 000

Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament:

Elvis Chipezeze ( FC) - R200 000

Nedbank Cup: Player of the Tournament:

Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy) - R150 000

Nedbank Cup: Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Terrence Mashigo - R50 000 (TS Galaxy)

MultiChoice Diski Challenge Precious Find:

Sipho Chaine (Bloemfontein ) - R30 000

MultiChoice Diski Shield Top Goalscorers:

Sizwe Twala ( ) and Khanyisani Mayo (SuperSport United) - R30 000

MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament:

Siboniso Conco ( ) - R30 000

National First Division Golden Boot winner:

Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee of the Season: Abongile Tom - R50 000

Assistant Referee of the Season: Emmanuel De Sani - R40 000