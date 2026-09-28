Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi backed for Bafana Bafana call up and overseas move – ‘He is destined for greatness’

Thapelo Mokobodi has enjoyed a meteoric rise since trading Stellenbosch FC for the bright lights of Orlando Pirates during the most recent transfer window.

Having committed his future to the Sea Robbers with a three-year contract, the central midfielder has wasted no time in establishing himself as a vital component of Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical setup.

The statistics reflect a player who has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, featuring in 10 fixtures across various competitions and already opening his scoring account for the club.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FARPost, Mokobodi’s representative, Nimrod Mbhalati of Nida Sports Agency, expressed immense confidence in the player's trajectory.

Mbhalati believes that the midfielder is not only ready for the senior South African national team but is also destined to test himself in the elite leagues of world football.

“You know, I think he has a bright future ahead of him. I believe he can even go as far as playing for Bafana Bafana and, obviously, going overseas,” Mbhalati said.

“He is a good young man, someone who is very ambitious and works very hard. I think and believe that he has a bright future if he can continue working the way he is.

“For him to succeed, he needs to keep listening to the coaches and everyone involved in his career. He is destined for greatness.”

As the domestic season is paused for the FIFA international break, Mokobodi will be looking to maintain his momentum when club football resumes in mid-October.

Orlando Pirates will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 cup final on October 10, before they set their sights on the continent with away and home legs against face African Stars in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on October 17 and 24.



