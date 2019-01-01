Orlando Pirates midfielder Motshwari good enough to play for Bafana Bafana - Mokwena

The 34-year-old tactician has also lauded national team mentor, Ntseki's approach and communication

coach Rhulani Mokwena feels that Ben Motshwari should be part of the senior national team.

The midfield maestro produced a man of the match performance as the Buccaneers defeated 3-2 in a match in Soweto on Tuesday night.

Mokwena disclosed he has discussed Motshwari's abilities with Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki.

“Look‚ the coach (Ntseki) knows (how he feels). I speak to coach Molefi Ntseki and I think he knows my stance on that. And he knows how I feel about Ben Motshwari not being in the national team," Mokwena told the media.

“If you ask him he will confirm to you that we’ve discussed Ben Motshwari at length‚ but sometimes these conversations must be left coach to coach."

The 28-year-old player was part of Bafana's provisional squad for the 2019 (Afcon), but he did not make the final 23-man squad.

Mokwena feels the national team is blessed to have a coach like Ntseki and he believes Motshwari will be back in the Bafana fold once he is fully fit.

“We’ve had lengthy conversations with regard to the national team. We’re fortunate to have a national [team] coach that is very open," he added.

"He phones‚ he picks up the phone and he discusses when he wants information on players he wants.

Article continues below

"He even discusses his call ups and things like that. So when you got a colleague that’s respectful to your opinions‚ I mean‚ you’ll wish them well and you’ll give them as much support as you can," he continued.

“But now he knows that Ben is fully fit. He’s fully fit and he’s definitely national team material. I think we all know that. He’s definitely national team material.”

Motshwari has struggled with injuries this season which has since seen him make only six appearances in the league.