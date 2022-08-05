Orlando Pirates midfielder Mosele confident Soweto giants solved attacking problems

The Buccaneers came up short in all departments last season but were more concerned about their front men

Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele feels they are on track in addressing their attacking frailties ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Pirates were found wanting upfront last season as they missed out on the Caf Confederation Cup title as well as qualifying for Africa via a Premier Soccer League top-three finish.

None of their strikers reached the 10-goal mark as Kwame Peprah managed just seven league goals while Deon Hotto weighed in with eight goals from wider areas.

But Mosele believes they now have the right material to do the job, especially following the arrival of Bienvenu Eva Nga as well as Evidence Makgopa.

“We play very good football and I think we have the right players to do the job,” said Mosele as per Phakaaathi.

“The only thing that has been missing for us is scoring as many goals as we should have. If you can look at last season, I think we did well, our play was good and goals were just not coming our way in some of the games. But, this is something that we have been working on.”

The Soweto giants have also brought in defenders Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi to fortify their defence while Miguel Timm has been added to the midfield.

On top of the signings, Mosele believes their pre-season has prepared them well for the upcoming challenge under new coach Jose Riveiro.

“Pre-season was great and we knew as a team what we had to work on and improve on as a unit,” Mosele added.

“We have been working tirelessly preparing for the start of the season. Every session has been tough and what I like and have seen from the coach is that he wants us to dominate our games.

“So, that is what we are going to do, dominate, entertain and win our games. I believe everyone in the squad is prepared and looking at the friendly games we played, I believe we are ready for our first game of the season.

“The competition for the starting line-up is going to be very tight. There are lots of good players in midfield at the club and we all push each other to do well.”

Pirates open their PSL campaign on Saturday when they host Soweto rivals Swallows FC.