Orlando Pirates midfielder Monare's sparkling Bafana Bafana performance highlights Zwane's absence

While Orlando Pirates veteran midfielder Thabang Monare shone against Guinea, Bafana Bafana could have done with the services of another senior statesman, Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane.

In the build-up to the friendly international, Bafana coach Hugo Broos had been persuaded to call up the 32-year-old Pirates central midfielder Thabang Monare, a reward for his excellent club form.

Having previously stated his desire to introduce a more youthful Bafana Bafana setup, Broos was criticised for his decision to backtrack on his philosophy by selecting a player the wrong side of 30.





backpagepix





Broos' preference for Monare at the expense of Sundowns' Andile Jali was also queried, and it would not have been easy for the Bucs man to take his place in the squad in such circumstances.

However, he rewarded Broos' faith in him with an outstanding performance and was probably South Africa's second-best player on the night behind Masandawana right-back Khuliso Mudau.

Monare showed age can be just a number with a high-energy display in the engine room which saw him contributing both in attack and in winning possession, and he was unlucky not to get on the score-sheet early on.

The missing element

In what was a bright, promising performance by Bafana against Guinea, what was badly missing was the finishing touch.

SA created a succession of good opportunities on the night, but inexperienced international marksmen such as Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa failed to make it count.

Monare's excellent and assured display highlighted the fact that Bafana could have done with a similar sort of presence up front.



With all his international experience, both for Bafana and for Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, Zwane would have been a good bet to finish off one or two of the chances that were created on Friday.

Like Monare, Zwane is a dedicated pro who looks after himself well and remains fit and sprightly into his 30s.

With Bafana talisman Percy Tau increasingly injury beset, Broos may want to reconsider his Zwane decision, and like with Monare, be flexible on his youth policy.