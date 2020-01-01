Orlando Pirates midfielder Monare on the extent of his injury

The 31-year-old lasted just 24 minutes in the MTN8 final against Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend

midfielder Thabang Monare has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League clash against at Orlando Stadium.

The former star could not go further than the 24th minute after getting injured during last Saturday’s MTN8 triumph over Bloemfontein and was replaced by match-hero Thembinkosi Lorch.

He will now miss the hosting of the Chilli Boys as he explains the extent of his injury, while also talking about settling in at Pirates whom he joined from Bidvest Wits in October.

“I went to do a scan so nothing is torn or broken. It is just a bone bruise,” Monare told Marawa Sport Worldwide on Radio 2000.

“That is a positive for me to hear so I am now looking forward to recovery and coming back to help the team. I’m not really sure [how long I will be out] but the doctor spoke something like a week or two.

“It feels good [being a starter at Pirates]. Looking at the team, we have a solid squad and for the coach to believe in my abilities it really means a lot also to be involved in a Cup final for a club like Orlando Pirates."

On Wednesday, Pirates who have recorded draws in their last two league matches, will be missing one man in their 'MMM' midfield combination of Monare, Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe.

But Monare plays down that partnership as he draws in other players as being more effective than just the MMM.

“There is a lot of chemistry within the team. A lot of people obviously see us on the field of play but off the field we chill together, talk football, talk ideas together, how to defend, penetrate. We are talking about the game most of the time,” said Monare.

“Most of the things actually happen off the field where we discuss how we can improve each other and ourselves as individuals so that we can help the team moving forward. There are also players like [Linda] Mtambo, [Nkanyiso] Zungu, [Siphesihle] Ndlovu. We have a strong team. Looking at those guys, we have a top team.”

At Pirates, Monare found a number of players he shared the dressing room at Wits with including, Frank Mhango, Motshwari, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Deon Hotto.

“It’s so good [finding people he played with at Wits]. But right now we are under different instructions at a team where keeping the ball is more important,” Monare said.

“Obviously you have to learn from the guys that have been there and the new management that we are under right now. It makes life easier to work with faces that you once worked with before.”