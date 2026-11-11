Orlando Pirates’ midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula's agent reveals veteran's plan for next season: 'He still has plenty to offer at the highest level'

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The future of the Bucs midfielder has been a subject of speculation as his current deal at Mayfair approaches its final months. Despite seeing limited game time this season following an injury-plagued campaign, the experienced midfielder has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

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Agent confirms playing future

The representative of Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has provided a definitive update regarding the veteran's future in the professional game. Despite the player turning 37 next week and facing a period of inactivity this season, his camp is adamant that retirement is not on the immediate horizon. The former AmaZulu captain has yet to feature in a competitive match this term as he works his way back to full fitness.

During his absence, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has leaned on other options in the middle of the park, with Thalente Mbatha, Cemran Dansin, Simphiwe Selepe and Thapelo Mokobodi all receiving significant minutes. This shift in the pecking order led many to believe that the veteran's time at the highest level was drawing to a close. However, his agent has moved quickly to dispel these rumours, insisting that the player’s physical condition remains excellent despite his advancing years.

"Yes, his contract ends in June. Makhehleni is definitely playing next season," his agent Sizwe Ntshangase told KickOff.

Persuaded by the Chairman

The news of Makhaula’s desire to continue comes as a slight surprise given that the player had previously considered retiring on a high note. After playing a pivotal role in the club’s league success last season, the midfielder felt the time might be right to step away. However, it was the intervention of Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza that changed his trajectory, with the "Iron Duke" reportedly convincing him that his leadership was still vital to the squad.

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His agent believes that this decision has been vindicated by the player's current mentality and fitness levels during training. "His body feels great, his hunger for the game hasn't faded, and he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. He will continue playing next season," Ntshangase added.

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Since arriving at the club in the early stages of 2023, Makhaula has become an essential part of the Buccaneers' recent trophy-laden era. His ability to control the tempo of matches and provide defensive stability has allowed the more creative players to flourish. This tactical discipline has earned him the respect of the technical team, even when he is not a guaranteed starter every week, serving as a reliable deputy during high-pressure knockout fixtures.

A decorated career at Mayfair

While the midfielder’s age might lead to questions from some quarters, his trophy cabinet suggests that his tenure at Pirates has been nothing short of a resounding success.

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The ball is now firmly in the court of the Pirates management regarding a potential contract extension.

For now, the focus for the player remains on regaining his spot in the matchday squad and contributing to the club's ongoing pursuit of major silverware. Pirates are currently navigating a demanding schedule across both domestic and continental competitions, and Makhaula’s experience could prove invaluable during the business end of the season. His representatives are certain that his performances will eventually force the club's hand when final contract negotiations begin in earnest next year.