Orlando Pirates midfielder Makaringe refuses to focus on Bidvest Wits’ quality

The Buccaneers midfielder credits the Clever Boys for their quality but says they are focusing on themselves

midfielder Fortune Makaringe says they are not focusing on , whom they face in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Saturday evening, but on doing the job for the team.

The Buccaneers attacker admits, though, that coach Gavin Hunt’s troops have an advantage as they have already played two matches since the restart of the season, and that they are a formidable side.

Pirates are still looking for their first win since resuming their 2019/20 campaign this week, but the former star insists their mission is to bag a victory.

More teams

“It’s quite fair to mention that they [Wits] are a formidable side and we respect them for the good that they have actually been doing,” Makaringe told the media.

“But I think it’s more about ourselves…we always focus on ourselves without being complacent with anything.

"We just need to go and make sure that we do the job for the team.”

With the Clever Boys fresh from a 3-2 loss to in the Nedbank Cup and a draw against in the league, the 27-year-old is not fazed by their disadvantage in terms of mileage so far.

“Yes, they have played a game more than us, which gives them the advantage because they have gotten used to the situation,” he added.

“But we just have to go there and do the best that we can to make sure that we win for the team. That’s the most important thing.”

Coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops are also looking to avenge the 4-3 defeat they suffered at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the first round as well as their loss in the Ke Yona competition.

Article continues below

The clash is set to be staged at Ellis Park Stadium as the Soweto giants target the full three points and move closer to the PSL title-chasing pack.

Pirates are third on the log with 41 points from 24 games while the visitors occupy the fifth spot with 39 points from 22 games so far.

Meanwhile, Pirates will miss key players such as Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga who remain suspended by the club after they were excluded from the squad just before their clash against Masandawana on Tuesday night.