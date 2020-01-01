Orlando Pirates midfielder Makaringe had promised to join me at Kaizer Chiefs - Middendorp

The German mentor said he had an agreement with the 26-year-old player at the start of 2019 and he's disappointed he opted to join the Buccaneers

head coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed how midfielder Fortune Makaringe broke his promise by not joining him at Naturena at the start of the season.

The pair worked together at four years ago. In fact, it was Middendorp who handed Makaringe his debut in September 2016 at the Team of Choice.

Middendorp recalled how he had to substitute Makaringe after 45 minutes at Maritzburg United while he was his coach, saying the player just didn't fit in at the time.

However, he feels the Bucs midfielder has improved and has got what it takes to be a complete player after seeing him at Mayfair.

"Fortune was around in the links, and he was quite unstructured. We played him for the first time in Polokwane and we had to take him out after 45 minutes because it was not possible [for him], he didn’t fit in the way he should have," Middendorp told the media.

"But he has developed himself under the guidance of several different coaches up to this point, and he is a very established player with an ambition of going to Bafana Bafana, and he has everything [what it takes to make it]."

Middendorp took it further, revealing how unhappy he was about Makaringe because the midfielder snubbed Chiefs and went to Pirates even when there was a promise that he would join him at the Naturena-based side.

"I am totally unhappy about Makaringe. There was more or less a certain promise that he would come to me [at Chiefs] at the beginning of the season," Middendorp said.

"I’m very unhappy that he didn’t follow this promise that he put in place at a certain time in the first few months of 2019."

"But he made his decision, compliments [to him] - he is in a very fantastic situation, progressing match by match, and you can only compliment him.

"In the end, we only give players guidance and a certain introduction because, we believe [in them] we see a lot of skills, and where a player ends up is up to the player himself and how serious he is about his career," added Middendorp.