Orlando Pirates midfield signings are now enough - Motale

The Buccaneers continued with their transfer business, adding two more linkmen on Wednesday

Former defender Edward Motale says he is satisfied with Soweto giants coach Josef Zinnbauer's ongoing acquisition of players, but now wants the German to sign goalkeepers, after signing a defender and three midfielders so far.

Pirates announced their latest signings on Wednesday after bringing on board former star Terrence Dzvukamanja as well as Collins Makgaka from FC.

This was after they had secured the services of Bafana Bafana captain and central defender Thulani Hlatshwayo together midfielder Deon Hotto earlier this week.

But Motale believes Pirates’ midfield will have “stiff competition” and Zinnbauer should now close his transfer business in that department.

“Yes I am 150 percent satisfied [with Zinnbauer’s transfer business],” Motale told Goal.

“He came and three or four months already there was light at the end of the tunnel. He did not even have pre-season with the team. He just came in the thick of things but I am very happy about him. I am supporting him 150 percent.

“Yes [midfield signings are now enough]. You know Hotto, Dzvukamanja are attacking midfielders, they scores goals.

"They had been scoring goals for Wits and yes it’s good now because remember the midfield if the engine of the team so there must be stiff competition there.

“That’s why I don’t have a problem with those three signings in midfield. Congratulations to Pirates and the signings.

"They are welcome and I think they are going to bring some change and bring something big.”

While the signing of Hlatshwayo is highly-touted as a solution to Pirates’ central defensive woes, Motale wants Zinnbauer to buttress the rearguard by bringing in goalkeepers.

“We now need goalkeepers at Pirates. That’s my plea. Midfielders, strikers we never had that big problem,” said Motale.

“According to my opinion, the problem was at the back. The goalkeeping department has always had problems so I thought they were going to find three goalkeepers. I am going to be more happy if they sign three goalkeepers.”

Pirates signed goalkeeper Joris Delle at the beginning of last season but the Frenchman found it difficult to hold on to the number one spot which he surrendered to Wayne Sandilands.

Third-choice Siyabonga Mpontshane did not play a single game last term amid rumours that Pirates are keen on and number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

With the signings made so far, it is yet to be seen which department Zinnbauer will reinforce next after Pirates also struggled for goals in the Premier Soccer League ( ) bio-bubble.

They received criticism for over-reliance on the season’s joint top goal-scorer Frank Mhango.

Motale, however, feels that the strikeforce should not be much of a concern for the German tactician.

“We were struggling upfront to be consistent with goals but at least we were scoring. Our midfielders were also scoring goals,” Motale concluded.