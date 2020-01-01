Orlando Pirates' Mhango out of Soweto Derby, Lorch, Hlatshwayo & Dzvukamanja doubtful

The trio remain doubtful, and could join the Malawi forward in missing Sunday's clash after picking up knocks in midweek

assistant coach Fadlu Davids has confirmed that Gabadinho Mhango is out of Sunday's Soweto Derby, while Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Thulani Hlatshwayo face late fitness tests for Sunday's MTN8 semi-final second leg against .

Last season's Golden Boot winner Mhango also missed last weekend's first leg as Pirates snatched a comfortable 3-0 win against their arch-rivals at the Orlando Stadium to take a commanding lead into the second leg.

''Gabadinho Mhango is ruled out, definitely not available,'' Davids — the Buccaneers' stand-in head-coach—said in Friday's press conference.

''We still await on Tyson [Hlatshwayo], Lorch and Dvukamanja, we will get the final report later in the day and we will make a decision to do a late fitness test or not," he added. ''Sam [Bongani] and Mabasa [Tshegofaso] are still on course with their rehabilitation programs.''

The Malawi international picked up a groin injury during the warm-up of Pirates' clash against Stellenbosch in the previous week, and was unable to recover in time.

He also missed Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Bloemfontein .

New signing Dzvukamanja and Lorch featured against Celtic, but both picked up injuries while Hlatshwayo missed the match entirely.