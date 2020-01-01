Orlando Pirates’ Mhango on how Mokwena revived his goalscoring touch

The Buccaneers striker has heaped praise on the assistant coach whilst also crediting his teammates

striker Gabadinho Mhango has credited assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena for his contribution in making him one of the hottest hitman in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

‘Gaba’ scooped the PSL Player of the Month award for January and explained that although he is finding the back of the net on a regular basis, it’s all about teamwork.

The former striker has netted 14 goals in the league so far and states there were no surprises when Mokwena opted to play him as the main striker because all he enjoys is to be close to the goal.

“I would say that he [Mokwena] deserves more credit from me actually,” Mhango told the media.

“But like I said it’s not about me, it’s about the team. We understand each other as players. So, even when the coach doesn’t tell us we know what to do.

“I was not surprised when Mokwena first played me as the main striker, as long as the position is attacking. Whether it was on the right-wing or on the left, as long as it was close to the goal.”

In addition, Mhango scored six goals in five PSL matches for Pirates last month and is a top contender for the PSL top goalscorer award.

The Malawi international clinched the PSL award together with coach Josef Zinnbauer who was voted as the Coach of the Month for January.

While Mhango has been singled out as one of the best players under the German manager, he was a notable absentee in their Nedbank Cup loss to the Clever Boys last weekend owing to suspension.

However, the 27-year-old will be expected to continue where he left off when they visit Black in the league on Sunday afternoon.

With the Buccaneers out of the Ke Yona competition, they will be looking to challenge the likes of in the PSL title race.

At number two on the log table, Pirates trail Amakhosi by nine points and Mhango is one of the players expected to be in fine form against Lidoda Duvha in Thohoyandou in their quest to narrow the gap at the top.