Orlando Pirates' Mhango must not put himself under pressure to score - Sikhosana

The Malawi international has gone for six league matches without scoring and now risks missing out in the chase for the PSL Golden Boot

Former forward Jerry Sikhosana has told Frank Mhango to 'just relax' and not put himself under pressure as he looks to end his barren spell.

Mhango last scored on February 1 when he struck a brace away at , but has since then gone for six matches without finding the back of the net.

With 14 goals from 24 league matches, he however still leads the Premier Soccer League top scorers chart.

More teams

However, the Malawi international risks being beaten to the Golden Boot award by ’ Samir Nurkovic, SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler and ’s Peter Shalulile who have each scored 13 league goals so far.

“I think he must just relax and just let the game take its toll. If you always think you want to score goals and you try hard, that's where you don’t get it right,” Sikhosana told Sowetan Live. “If he can start concentrating on playing first, everything will follow.

"He is a striker; he knows how to score goals. There is no doubt about it, but he must not put himself under pressure, trying hard to score goals because it will only get difficult.

“What I have seen is that Pirates have not scored a goal in the last five games except the last one when they drew with [1-1 on Tuesday] where [Tshegofatso] Mabaso scored. I think chances are there, sometimes when you want to do something you get anxious and tend to lose that touch."

Mhango’s dip in form appears to have affected Pirates who heavily relied on him for goals as the Buccaneers have managed just a goal in their last five league games.

This has seen Pirates dropping to fifth position on the standings and their bid for a top three finish is now seriously under threat from SuperSport United and .

Sikhosana is familiar with the situation Mhango finds himself in as the Pirates great says he once endured a similar dry patch during his playing days.

“It happened to me. I want to be honest with you,” said Sikhosana. “There was a time when I could not score even at training.

Article continues below

"You will come early and do a lot of shooting because you are no longer thinking about the game, but about scoring goals.

“You end up losing focus; just relax and play the game, goals will come," the legendary forward concluded. "He is a top striker. I believe in him.”

Mhango would be bidding to break his goal drought in Pirates’ next league match against on Sunday.