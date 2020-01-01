Orlando Pirates’ Mhango can succeed in Europe - Makaab

The experienced player manager is confident the Malawian forward has the qualities to play overseas

striker Gabadinho Mhango is ready to leave the Premier Soccer League club and play in Europe, according to agent Mike Makaab.

ProSport International’s boss believes the Malawian forward has all the qualities to make it overseas as he continues to bang in the goals under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Mhango arrived in in 2013 to join Bloemfontein , but Makaab revealed the nippy forward was turned away by many coaches who were not convinced with his client’s abilities.

“I don’t have doubts that he will win the PSL top goalscorer award, honestly, I think he can even go overseas,” Makaab told journalists, as quoted by Isolezwe. “Let’s just hope Pirates will accept offers whenever they receive them because he is a Pirates player in the end.

“I have a good relationship with the chairman [Irvin Khoza] and he has never denied players an opportunity to go overseas," Makaab added. "They recently allowed Marshall Munetsi, and we know Benedict Vilakazi and Mbulelo Mabizela - he allowed all of them to go.

“Honestly, I know Lesley Manyathela was on his way to before he met his death. The chairman is not someone who stands on the way of the players.”

The experienced player representative isn't surprised the Flames international is now starting to flourish after being overlooked by other South African clubs in the past.

“We brought Mhango in South Africa many years ago but there are many clubs that turned him away, and some of these clubs are and ,” added the agent. “Honestly, one of the coaches didn’t even allow him to get off the bus as he was not convinced that Mhango was a top quality player.

“It’s only Clinton Larsen who gave him an opportunity at . Even though he has played for PSL teams, I always had this belief they don’t know and understand him very well.

"Right now he is playing for a team that attacks using him because of his speed, and besides that, he doesn’t even look at the goalposts," Makaab concluded. "In my opinion, we are now starting to see real Mhango.”

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old hitman has netted 14 goals so far in the PSL for the third-placed side, but will not be available to face former club in the Nedbank Cup due to suspension this weekend.