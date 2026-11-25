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Orlando Pirates appear to have unearthed another diamond in the rough as Khumoetsile Van Schalkwyk begins to make waves within the club's development structures. The teenage attacker, who earned the nickname 'Messi' during his formative years, is already being backed to replicate the rapid rise of stars like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mpho Padime.

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The rise of Khumoetsile Van Schalkwyk

Orlando Pirates have developed a formidable reputation for fast-tracking elite youth talent into their senior squad, and the latest name on everyone’s lips is Khumoetsile Van Schalkwyk. The young attacker has taken the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) by storm this season, displaying the kind of technical proficiency that has long been the hallmark of the Buccaneers' academy graduates. Having been spotted during the high-intensity environment of the Varsity Football tournament, Van Schalkwyk made the jump from student football to the professional ranks with ease, representing North West University before his high-profile move to the Soweto giants.

Despite the immense pressure that comes with wearing the black and white of Pirates, the teenager seems unfazed by the spotlight. Fans have already taken to social media to praise the youngster, often referring to him by his university moniker, 'Messi'. This label, while heavy, reflects the creative spark and dribbling ability he brings to the pitch. His transition into the Pirates set-up has been one of the highlights of the youth season, suggesting that the club’s scouting network has once again identified a player capable of entertaining the Ghost at the highest level of the domestic game.

Unleashing the full potential of 'Messi'

Nkululeko Malgas, the head coach at North West University who oversaw the player’s development before his move to Johannesburg, believes the best is yet to come.

“As his nickname suggests, he has all the attributes to make it big in football. Very dynamic and good dribbler, good left foot, top left foot. I don’t think he has unleashed his potential so far,” Malgas told KickOff. The coach’s assessment highlights the raw tools at the youngster's disposal, emphasizing that while he is already performing at a high level, there is a significant ceiling for improvement as he matures within the professional environment of the Pirates academy and eventually the first-team squad.

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The transition from the academic world to the rigours of professional sport has been a defining factor in the youngster's life. Malgas noted that while the classroom was not always his natural habitat, the football pitch provided a sanctuary where his talent could truly flourish. The drive to succeed is not just about personal glory but also about improving his family's circumstances, a motivation that often separates good players from great ones. This hunger, combined with his natural left-footed ability, makes him one of the most exciting prospects currently playing in the DStv Diski Challenge.

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A humble star with a bright future

Character is often as important as talent at a club with the stature of Pirates, and those who know Van Schalkwyk best describe a grounded individual. Despite the 'Messi' tag and the growing hype, the attacker remains focused on the task at hand. His former coach describes him as a "humble soul" who is entirely football-orientated. This single-minded focus is seen as a key asset as he navigates the distractions that often come with being a rising star in Soweto, ensuring he stays on the trajectory towards the Buccaneers' first team.

“He is a humble soul, a goal-getter. He is not coming from a good background and wants to change the situation at home. Academically, he was not doing so well. He is one of those that are so talented but not gifted at school. He is football-orientated and only wants to play football,” Malgas added. This background provides a glimpse into the resilience that defines Van Schalkwyk, suggesting he has the mental fortitude required to handle the demands of playing for one of Africa's most storied football institutions under the watchful eyes of a demanding fan base.

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Looking ahead, the young star is expected to briefly return to his roots, with a planned appearance for North West University in the University Sport South Africa (USSA) Games in Durban this December. This will allow him to maintain his match fitness and support his former teammates while he continues his education. Malgas remains convinced that the sky is the limit for the attacker, concluding: “He ticks all the boxes of becoming one of the best players. He needs to be patient and keep working hard. He is available to play for us in the USSA Games because he still qualifies as a student.”