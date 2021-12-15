Orlando Pirates' Merafe slapped me and she needs to learn a lesson – TS Galaxy official Mkhize

TS Galaxy media officer Minenhle Mkhize has vowed to teach his counterpart at Orlando Pirates, Thandi Merafe a lesson after he opened a case of assault against her at Orlando Police Station on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday when Mkhize was allegedly slapped by Merafe before the Buccaneers secured a 2-0 win in a Premier Soccer League game against Galaxy at Orlando Stadium.

'She needs to learn a lesson'

“I just came from Orlando police station to open a case against Thandi after I was slapped on Saturday,” Mkhize said as quoted by Sowetan.

“As I’m speaking to you now I’m waiting for a case number but you can verify with the police there. I can confirm that the case has been opened.

“I had to sit down with the legal team and we decided to open the case because we cannot allow a situation where a particular individual hits another and waits and does nothing.

“She needs to learn a lesson and suffer consequences and we will allow the law to take its course. It’s because of the incident that happened as a game was about to start. They denied our chairman access to enter the change room.

'I was pushed and shoved'

“I was already inside, so they instructed one of the guys who work at the stadium to lock the door.

“As he was about to lock the door, I asked why are you locking the door because the chairman is eligible to come to the change room. I was pushed and shoved and in the middle of that, Thandi laid her hands towards my face.

“And I couldn’t retaliate because of gender-based violence in our country because it was going to be blown out of proportion that I hit a woman and it was going to be a serious issue.

“So, we leave it to the law to take its course.”

There was also drama ahead of the fixture as Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi denied entry into Orlando Pirates' home.

The club went ahead to post a video Sukazi battling with police and security after being denied entry into the iconic stadium.