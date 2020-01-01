Orlando Pirates’ Memela heaps praise on Mhango’s educated right foot

The Buccaneers midfielder speaks about their combinations with the PSL top scorer

midfielder Luvuyo Memela has explained the understanding between him and in-form striker Gabadinho Mhango, saying it was a matter of time before they got their combinations right.

Memela has also lauded the impact of players such as Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch, who have been key in their run of four wins out of five Premier Soccer League ( ) games since the arrival of Josef Zinnbauer in December.

With the Buccaneers looking to secure another win this weekend against on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, Memela will be hoping to provide creativity in the heart of the park.

“I think we are combining well as a team. When you have the quality of Mhango, (Thembinkosi) Lorch, and (Vincent) Pule, especially us (the senior guys), we are used to each other, it’s easy to play with the player like Mhango,” Memela said as quoted by IOL.

“We know that Mhango likes to go to the left side, and cut in right, where he knows he’s got a good right foot.

“So, the only thing that I need to do is look for him. And he knows that when I get the ball in space, I’ll try and turn. And then he’ll have to make a run and see if I’ll find him.”

With the Malawian international having joined the Houghton-based club just before the start of the season, he has found the back of the net on eight occasions in the last five games to become the PSL top goal scorer with 12 goals.

“It’s been good, and it’s all starts at training. We’ve been together now for about six-seventh months, so we have to understand each other,” he added.

“So, I think (now that we’ve been linking up well), it’s been a matter of understanding each other.”

On the other hand, Pirates are not only scoring goals upfront but they have also shut the back door after letting in only four goals in their past five league outings.

However, the German manager will look to improve on their second-half display as he lamented their complacency after returning from the tunnel.