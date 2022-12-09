Orlando Pirates’ Martin backed to succeed: ‘Has determination and fighting spirit’ - Arendse

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Tyren Arendse has backed new signing Craig Martin to shine at his new Premier Soccer League side.

Arendse tips star to succeed

Martin to officially join in January

To add options for coach Jose Riveiro

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants confirmed they have reached an agreement with Cape Town City over the flying wingback. Martin, 29, will finally move to his new side in the January transfer window.

Picking out his standout attributes, Arendse has explained why he feels the star will flourish with the Sea Robbers.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The one thing that stands out for me when I watch him play is his determination and his fighting spirit," Arendse explained.

"I think those are two ingredients for you to be successful. Maybe he will make the team better, which will be good.

"I think big teams need to have competitions just to keep everyone on their toes. At City, in the beginning, he was competing with Thamsanqa Mkhize, and he did well.

"I think he learned from Mkhize. I don’t think in terms of competition he will struggle. I think he is up for it from what I have seen playing in Cape Town City.

"I think if he can believe in himself and his abilities, that's the most important thing, because the moment things are not going your way, that’s the time when you will have challenges."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Arendse is convinced that the Bucs have their own convincing reasons why they signed the long-time Cape Town City defender.

"I mean, Pirates signed him, and I think that should tell you that they have faith in him to make it at the club," he added.

"I don’t think Pirates will sign any player. The coaching staff and the technical team have been looking at him for a while, and maybe they liked what they have seen, and, from their side, they think he can make a difference.

"Obviously, from watching him and following his career since he started playing at Cape Town City, I think he has come a long way in terms of how his game has improved.

"From my side, when he comes to talent and what he can add to the team, I think he can add value and make a difference in the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martin can play as a right-back or a wing-back, and his arrival will boost the club’s options along the flanks.

The winger-cum-defender broke into the top flight with City back in 2017 and had been for a long time understood to be on the Pirates’ transfer wishlist.

He will fight for starting positions with Thabiso Monyane and Bandile Shandu under Jose Riveiro’s mostly preferred 3-5-2 formation.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTIN? He could make his Pirates debut during a PSL encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on December 30.