Orlando Pirates' Maritzburg United defeat may have exposed deeper Bucs problems

The 1-0 reverse at the Harry Gwala was the Sea Robbers' second defeat in seven league games and they've won just three so far

There was a touch of irony when an Orlando Pirates side comprising five former Maritzburg United players lost to Maritzburg United on Sunday evening.

While it's not the worst result, with Mamelodi Sundowns showing signs of weaknesses, Pirates should be taking advantage of Masandawana's stuttering start, but don't seem capable of doing so.

Yes, Bucs were a touch unlucky to lose on Sunday after conceding a soft penalty and they were also missing some players through injury.

But for all their expensively assembled squad, Pirates nevertheless find themselves just two points above a Maritzburg United side which had to rebuild itself several times over the past few years.



Backpagepix

Against the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands side on Sunday evening, Pirates started with the following former Maritzburg players: Bandile Shandu, Fortune Makaringe, Richard Ofori and Miguel Timm. They also fielded Tebogo Tlolane, a winger Pirates had once loaned to Maritzburg - where the player has enjoyed some of his best football.

Another ex-Maritzburg player now at Bucs, Siphesihle Ndlovu, failed to make the match-day squad, while assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi was on the bench, and Fadlu Davids, Pirates' coach last season, also cut his teeth with the Team of Choice.

It's not only Maritzburg that Pirates have raided; they also have a sizable group of former Bidvest Wits stars in their ranks and Chippa United are another club Bucs have leaned heavily on.

While teams like Maritzburg develop their own players and are great at finding rough diamonds in the lower leagues locally as well as on the continent and sometimes even abroad, the bigger clubs like Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns seemingly prefer to pick off the meat and leave the bones for the smaller clubs to rebuild from.

In short, recruitment and development are vital parts of the game, and it can be argued that it's in these areas where the likes of Pirates and Chiefs have come up short and why they've won very little in the past decade.

For several seasons now, the Buccaneers have delved heavily into the transfer market and have assembled, according to Transfermarkt, the seventh most expensive squad in Africa.

However, results and trophies have failed to follow this quick-fix, mish-mash method.

While buying ready-made, developed players with PSL experience has some benefits, it also means a club are getting in a wide variety of players and personalities who unlike home-grown talents, may not fully appreciate the club culture and may be lacking in certain areas of their games not having received adequate training in their formative years in some cases.

The few development players Pirates produce, barely seem to get much opportunity and are often loaned out only to fade off the scene or eventually be sold.

The lack of consistency can prove detrimental to results as well as to having a settled squad. If Pirates don't get to the root of the problem, they may continue to go round in circles in terms of rebuilding squads in their quest for success.