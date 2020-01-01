Orlando Pirates' Maphangule keen to 'see what will happen' when he returns

The 28-year-old midfielder is eager to know if he has impressed the Soweto giants' coach after earning regular plating time at the Chilli Boys

midfielder Meshack Maphangule is looking forward to see if Buccaneers coach Josef Zinnbauer will accommodate him when his loan deal at expires at the end of the current season.

After struggling for game time at Pirates last season under Milutin Sredojevic, Maphangule appears to be making the most of his opportunity at Chippa to impress Zinnbauer.

He has featured in 21 times in all competitions for the Chilli Boys, scoring one goal so far this season, and is now keen to see if the German will welcome him for next season.

“All I know at the moment is that I will be returning to Pirates for the pre-season. From there, we will see what happens,” Maphangule told Sowetan Live.

The midfielder has now been reunited with Rhulani Mokwena at Chippa United after the two worked together at Pirates last season.

Not coming off the bench in Mokwena’s only match in charge of Chippa - the 0-0 draw away at - might however not be encouraging for Maphangule in his bid to impress his parent club.

But the 28-year-old appears not much worried by Mokwena’s arrival in Port Elizabeth as he insists that the youthful coach understands him better.

“Rhulani is a good coach who is experienced and has a lot to contribute to South African football. We know each other very well and I know what he expects from a player,” said Maphangule.

“Everything was going well before the lockdown and the players were looking forward to implementing his tactics.

“When it was announced that he was the new coach, I didn't have a problem with it. We get along very well, so I was looking forward to working with him again.”

If the season resumes, Chippa will carry on with their fight against relegation in what would be a huge task for Mokwena.



They are currently in 12th place, three points ahead of the relegation zone.