Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United learn their pathway to Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup group stages

South Africa's four teams in Caf competitions have learnt of their opponents in the preliminary rounds as dates are also revealed.

Pirates learn Caf Champions League opponents

SuperSport get a bye to next round in the Confed' Cup

Sekhukhune enter the continental space for the first time

WHAT HAPPENED: The draw for the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup preliminary rounds were held on Tuesday afternoon at the mother body's headquarters in Cairo.

THE OUTCOME: Mamelodi Sundowns received a bye and will only play in the second round of the Champions League and will face either Gabonese side Bendji or Bumamuro of Burundi.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, are making a first appearance in the showpiece since the 2018/19 season and will face Djabal Club from Comoros before then taking on the winner of Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana and Vispers SC from Uganda.

Galaxy are coached by South African-born Morena Ramoreboli who recently took charge of Bafana Bafana in the 2023 Cosafa Cup.

Meanwhile, in the Caf Confederation Cup, SuperSport United also received a bye and will enter the competition in the second preliminary round. They'll face the winner of Gaborone United from Botswana and Elgeco Plus from Madagascar.

Brandon Truter's Sekhukhune United will enter the tournament in the first round and play against Young Buffaloes of neighboring country Eswatini.

WHAT'S NEXT: The first legs of the first preliminary round are scheduled between August 18 and 20, followed by the second legs a week later, from August 25 to 27.

The second preliminary round will take place on two dates: September 15 to 17 and September 30 to October 1. All winners of the second preliminary round will advance to the Caf Champions League group stages.