Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns open talks with Bidvest Wits' Hotto - Agent

The 28-year-old Namibia international is one of several Clever Boys players linked with a big move next season

The agent of midfielder Deon Hotto has confirmed that the race for the player's signature is now between and .

Reports in recent days suggested that Sundowns were close to reaching a deal with Hotto, but Pirates have emerged as another option for the Namibia midfielder.

Hotto's agent Machini Motloung could, however, not divulge which side has the upper hand in the talks.

More teams

"He has been approached by both Pirates and Sundowns," Motloung told Sowetan Live.

"Remember he is still with Bidvest Wits and we need to respect that. The league is not done yet. I don't think it would be professional for him to choose preference when the league is still running.

"As it is now, nothing has been finalised; we are still in negotiation with both Pirates and Sundowns."

Hotto has become one of the key players at Wits, featuring in all their Premier Soccer League ( ) games and scoring five goals while providing four assists so far this season.

He is Wits' joint top goal-scorer together with fellow midfielder Gift Motupa, who is also linked with Sundowns.

With the owner of Limpopo-based GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila reported to be on the verge of buying the Bidvest Wits franchise, a massive clearance sale is expected at the Braamfontein-based outfit.

Pirates and Sundowns are also reportedly in the race to sign Wits and captain Thulani Hlatshwayo although the former is said to be the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Wits form the backbone of the Bafana Bafana defence through Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sfiso Hlanti. Mkhwanazi and Hlanti are also said to have attracted interest elsewhere.

Article continues below

Other top-performers at Wits like Zimbabwean midfielder Terrence Dzvukamanja, goalkeeper Brendon Peterson and Haashim Domingo might find themselves on the move.

Their coach Gavin Hunt's name has been attached to although he has rubbished the rumours.

Wits are currently placed sixth on the log with a chance to end the season in the top three if it resumes.