Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns in potential Nedbank Cup quarter-final showdown

The Buccaneers lie in wait for the Brazilians to pass through the Round of 16 stage against the Limpopo side

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match against Polokwane City will see the winner clash against Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals next week.

The Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw was held on Tuesday with a potential showdown between Sundowns and Pirates on the cards.

But the Brazilians will have to first past First National Division side Polokwane City in Wednesday’s match at Loftus Versfeld.

Making the potential clash interesting is that Bucs have closed the gap to the Brazilians on the PSL table to just one point, although the Tshwane outfit have four matches in hand.

“The quarter-final stage will get underway on Saturday, 13 March 2021 when 2019 semi-finalists Chippa United host GladAfrica Championship log leaders Richards Bay FC at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape,” said the PSL in a statement.

“On Sunday afternoon, the spotlight will be on GladAfrica Championship sides Cape Town All Stars and Pretoria Callies when they lock horns at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape. Both sides will be aiming to reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals for the first time in history.

“Then on Sunday evening, the Vhembe derby between Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will take centre stage when the two sides clash at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

“Due to changes in continental football match logistics, the last quarter-final match [Mamelodi Sundowns/Polokwane City v Orlando Pirates] will only be played on Thursday, 15 April 2021.”

If Sundowns beat Polokwane City to book a date with Pirates, it would be the second meeting between the giants this season.

The two sides last met on January 2 in a PSL match with Sundowns winning 1-0 courtesy of a Brian Onyango strike.

Pirates beat Maritzburg United to reach the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League match between Sundowns and Stellenbosch has been scheduled for Saturday.

The two sides were initially pencilled to meet on March 2 but Sundowns’ Caf Champions League commitments saw the fixture being postponed.