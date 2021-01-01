Orlando Pirates legend Makhanya: Kaizer Chiefs hiring Baxter would repeat Hunt's mistakes

Reports that the former Bafana Bafana tactician will take over at Amakhosi have divided opinion and a Buccaneers great shared his thoughts

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Makhanya believes Kaizer Chiefs will not be much of a changed side by appointing Stuart Baxter as coach because his philosophy is similar to Gavin Hunt’s.

Baxter has been heavily linked with a return to Amakhosi for a second stint following Hun't sacking on Friday.

Makhanya claims it would be another mistake to hire Baxter despite the Englishman being the last coach to deliver the Premier Soccer League title for Chiefs.

“Stuart Baxter is almost similar to Gavin Hunt according to my understanding and what I have seen,” Mkhanya told iDiski TV.

“His top goal-scorers were [Erick] Mathoho, [Tefu] Mashamaite because he thrived on setpieces. If ever you are bringing in Baxter, it means it is a repetition of the same mistakes.

“Supporters see something different, hence they were complaining that they need a coach who will make them play some attractive football. It now comes back to the club management to ask which style best suits Chiefs.

"So if they keep on hiring the likes of [Ernst] Middendorp, Hunt or Baxter it means they believe that this [unattractive football] is their philosophy. These three coaches have almost identical philosophy.

“Yes Baxter has a bit of organisation. Coaching is about getting the best out of your players. Maybe he might come on board and make it work. We never know. They have a chance of signing new players.”

Hunt’s sacking made him the third successive Chiefs coach not to finish his contract after Giovanni Solinas and Ernst Middendorp.

Makhanya further claims something went wrong at Naturena when Hunt was appointed last September.

“I feel right from his appointment, something went wrong. Whenever you appoint a coach, you need to understand the type of coach you are bringing,” added Makhanya.

Article continues below

“Things like what type of football he is going to bring, his philosophy because he has his own identity.

"Someone didn’t do his job properly because the very same decision was taken to get rid of him, it means from the start they didn’t do things in the right way.”