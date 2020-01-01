Orlando Pirates’ Makaringe was excited against Mamelodi Sundowns - Ntseki

The Bafana manager has weighed in on the hot topic regarding Makaringe’s showboating antics

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has expressed his views on what seems to be a hot topic in the country following ’ midfielder Fortune Makaringe’s showboating last week against .

Although many legends and former coaches have come out in support of the Buccaneers midfielder, coach Pitso Mosimane was not impressed with the 26-year-old’s display, suggesting he didn’t respect the opponent.

However, Ntseki believes South African players are usually driven by their skills and they can express them, but he has stated he has no problem as long as the players respect the game and the opponent.

“I think we should all understand that South African players have got those skills and those qualities and when they feel like it, they will express themselves that way," Ntseki told the media as quoted by IOL.

"Even though maybe from a professional point of view, you will be saying that it is unprofessional and uncalled for, but at that moment he felt, ‘I’m not going to lose the ball and let me do this’.

“But in terms of professionalism and respect in the game and your opponents, we should always be cognizant of such moments of the game.

“By the way, Makaringe has been with Bafana Bafana before. I think it was during that moment of the game when he got excited and then he ended up doing that.

“But he is not that type of a player who disrespects opponents and the game itself.”

Following the display by the former midfielder in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium last week, Mosimane was caught on television dazzling his skills on the touchline.

On the other hand, ‘Jingles’ was also seen showing a 1-0 sign, suggesting Makaringe was wrong to strut his stuff whilst the score didn’t indicate a convincing win for coach Josef Zinnbauer’s side.

Meanwhile, the Vosloorus-born midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers for the Soweto giants since the German’s arrival in December.